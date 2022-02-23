salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $193.23 and last traded at $193.84, with a volume of 122059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.13.

Specifically, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,359 shares of company stock worth $40,335,512. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $191.47 billion, a PE ratio of 108.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $586,785,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.