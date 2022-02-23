Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The stock has a market cap of $158.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

