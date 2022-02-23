Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cormark cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

SSL stock opened at C$8.68 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares in the company, valued at C$5,408,901.34. Insiders sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

