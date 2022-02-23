Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $10.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAND. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.
Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
