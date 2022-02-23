Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $10.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAND. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.97.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth $103,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

