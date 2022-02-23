Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$10.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SSL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.90.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.68 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.86 and a twelve month high of C$11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,440 shares in the company, valued at C$5,408,901.34. Also, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at C$272,948.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $715,269.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

