Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

About Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF)

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

