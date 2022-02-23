Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 807 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.
About Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF)
