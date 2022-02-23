ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $782.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security, and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

