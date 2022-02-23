Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bumble by 4.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bumble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bumble by 405.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,951. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMBL. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.61.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

