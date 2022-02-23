Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,350 shares of company stock valued at $19,298,722. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

NOW traded down $4.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $545.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,941. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.59, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.