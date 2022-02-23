Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $19.36 Million Stock Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 641,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,450 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $19,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 299.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 86.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

NYSE:MT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.35. The stock had a trading volume of 69,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,790,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.45. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $37.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.06.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.