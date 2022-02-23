Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $22,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after buying an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.53.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESS stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.28. 883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,547. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.63 and a 12 month high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.32%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

