Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 1,504.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,862,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746,696 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Coty worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Coty by 11.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

COTY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 41,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,601,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.57 and a beta of 2.54. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

