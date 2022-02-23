Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 52,260 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,260 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $20,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,708,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,955,000 after purchasing an additional 394,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after buying an additional 46,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $71.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,002. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.