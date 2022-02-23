Scotiabank Cuts NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to C$28.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on NFI Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on NFI Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NFYEF opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.1646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

