SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,160 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $49.03 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11.
