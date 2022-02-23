SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,194,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,097,000 after buying an additional 614,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total value of $1,164,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $42.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.