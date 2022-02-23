SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,299,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,933,000 after purchasing an additional 141,702 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,110,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,787,000 after buying an additional 188,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.