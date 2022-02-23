SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $423,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 58.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

