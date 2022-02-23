SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Kellogg by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,589,000 after purchasing an additional 162,633 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $68.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on K shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.