Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

ASAI opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.69. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Sendas Distribuidora Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.