Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Sequoia Financial Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.004.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02.

In related news, insider John Larsen bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.68 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of A$34,000.00 ($24,460.43).

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third party professional service firms primarily in Australia. The company operates through Sequoia Wealth Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

