Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Down 11.7%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF)’s share price dropped 11.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 54,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 76,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.11 million, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sernova Corp. is a clinical stage regenerative medicine company. It engages in the business of developing medical technologies for the treatment of chronic debilitating metabolic diseases such as diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins and hormones missing within the body.

