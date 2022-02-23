Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. 22,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $256,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Service Co. International by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

