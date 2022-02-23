Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.59.

Shake Shack stock opened at $66.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 119.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 428,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,882,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,464,000 after buying an additional 48,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the second quarter worth $94,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

