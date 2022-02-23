Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,700 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL) received a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,038 ($27.72) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,440 ($33.18) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Shell in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,422.25 ($32.94).

SHEL opened at GBX 1,954.60 ($26.58) on Monday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.50) and a one year high of GBX 2,080 ($28.29). The company has a market capitalization of £149.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($27.74), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,271,317.83).

Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

