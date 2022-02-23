Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,148.51.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shopify stock opened at $626.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,061.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,336.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a twelve month low of $624.27 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after buying an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Shopify by 187.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,220,000 after purchasing an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

