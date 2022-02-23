Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.65 ($74.61).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of SHL stock opened at €53.08 ($60.32) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €44.17 ($50.19) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion and a PE ratio of 33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.01.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

