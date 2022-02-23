Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €65.65 ($74.61).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of SHL stock opened at €53.08 ($60.32) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €44.17 ($50.19) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion and a PE ratio of 33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.01.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

