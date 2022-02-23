Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Given Buy Rating at Colliers Securities

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SW traded up C$3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$21.89. 67,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,702. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$824.27 million and a P/E ratio of -8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.80. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of C$15.90 and a 1 year high of C$26.22.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

