Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,283 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 314,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 305.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 61,706 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 197,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 89,614 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,505,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,215,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares during the last quarter.

PTBD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.48. 3,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

