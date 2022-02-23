Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $291,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,269,000 after purchasing an additional 822,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.60. 99,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,577. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $155.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.04 and its 200-day moving average is $187.85. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

