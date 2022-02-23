Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $693,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,228. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.80.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

