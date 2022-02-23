Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XHE traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.97. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,855. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $133.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.