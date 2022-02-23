Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,099,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,804 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $91,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 47,122.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,888,000 after acquiring an additional 345,448 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 799.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 212,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 189,144 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 2,376.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 154,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Simmons First National by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFNC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

SFNC stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.62.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

