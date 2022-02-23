Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Position Decreased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 312,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,724,000 after buying an additional 23,745 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $138.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.12 and a one year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

