Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Saturday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 81.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

TSLX opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

