Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.15. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKKY)
