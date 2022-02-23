Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.15. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKKY)

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc provides secure, real-time data information systems to the industrial automation and financial trading markets. It also develops software related systems and software maintenance services. The firm offers SkkyHub service, DataHub middleware, Skkynet DataHub service on Microsoft Azure, and Embedded Toolkit (ETK) software.

