SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%.

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39.

In related news, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $1,325,852.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,084,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,432.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

