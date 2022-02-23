Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.57.

Shares of ZZZ traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,424. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$36.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.33. The stock has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.29 and a 12-month high of C$41.97.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,843,173.33. Also, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.40, for a total transaction of C$62,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at C$204,129.20.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

