Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWX. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of SWX stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $65.77. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $73.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.