Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWX. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Shares of SWX stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $65.77. 1,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $73.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23.
Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
