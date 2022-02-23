SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $154.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

