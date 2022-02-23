SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $19,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 104.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 229.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $139.15 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52 week low of $136.07 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.