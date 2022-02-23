Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Spire were worth $48,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Spire by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.78.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

