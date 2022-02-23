Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (TSE:SII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE SII opened at C$47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.22. Sprott has a 52-week low of C$41.57 and a 52-week high of C$59.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.70.

A number of research firms have commented on SII. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sprott from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

