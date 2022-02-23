SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. SPX updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.80 EPS.

NYSE:SPXC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.33. 103,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. SPX has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get SPX alerts:

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth $427,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of SPX by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of SPX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.