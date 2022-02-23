SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. SPX updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.800 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50-$2.80 EPS.
NYSE:SPXC traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.33. 103,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,896. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. SPX has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.
About SPX (Get Rating)
SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
