Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $175.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SQ. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Square from $285.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.32.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.55. Square has a 1-year low of $93.13 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $634,000. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Square by 351.4% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Square by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.