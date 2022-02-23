Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.43 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,539 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 11.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.79%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

