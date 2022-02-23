Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.14 Million Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,177 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,096,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,828,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,511,000 after buying an additional 303,120 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 27.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 256,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of TWNK opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

