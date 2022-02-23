Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 72.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $3,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 24.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED opened at $135.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day moving average of $170.57. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $134.82 and a twelve month high of $246.42.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

