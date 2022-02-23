Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $68,421,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,741 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,470,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 692,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

CWK opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

In other news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock valued at $122,299,586. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.