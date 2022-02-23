Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $68,421,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,741 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,470,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,827.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 710,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after acquiring an additional 692,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
CWK opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
