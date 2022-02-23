Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Issues Earnings Results

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,266. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.93. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $970.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,234,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,475,000 after purchasing an additional 78,145 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 969.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.